Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lip Smacker Frozen 2 16-Piece Lip Balm Vault
$7 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's $21 off and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $7.44. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • limited edition
  • Model: 1481965
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Beauty Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
brainapps
not $21 off. right in the package it says 14.88
16 hr 6 min ago