Lip Makeup at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics: 30% off
New
Ends Today
E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics · 24 mins ago
Lip Makeup at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics
30% off
free shipping w/ $15

E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics celebrates National Lipstick Day by offering 30% off liners, glosses, lipsticks, and more. Shop items from $2. Shop Now at E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics

Tips
  • Posted by Elizabeth.
  • Why does she love this deal? "Because e.l.f. offers clean products (free from phthalates, parabens, and more) that don't break the bank."
  • Pictured is Lip Lacquer in Wild Rose for $2.10 (it's $3 elsewhere).
  • Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $15.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Makeup E.L.F. Makeup & Cosmetics e.l.f. Cosmetics
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register