1 hr ago
Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies
John Wick, Hunger Games & more streamed free

Starting April 17 at 9 pm ET, you can head over to Lionsgate's YouTube channel, or Fandango's Movieclips YouTube page, for free weekly streams of movies including John Wick and The Hunger Games. Shop Now

  • April 17: The Hunger Games
  • April 24: Dirty Dancing
  • May 1: La La Land
  • May 8: John Wick
  • Published 1 hr ago
