New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$388 $483
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Linon Sasha 3-Piece Breakfast Nook in Blue/ White for $387.60. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $49.97 freight shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price
Features
- includes corner unit, table and bench
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- capri blue 100% polyester
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Linon Split Seat Storage Bench
$84 $160
free shipping
Amazon continues to offer the Linon Split Seat Storage Bench in Walnut for $83.85 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $26. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price
Features
- open storage space under each flip-top seat
- made of rubber wood and rubber wood veneers over particle board
- Model: 85001WALZ-01-KD-U
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Linon Lillian Linen Bench
$113 $209
free shipping
Amazon offers the Linon Lillian Linen Bench in White/Black/Dark Mahogany for $113.14 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for this color by $17. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot matches this price.
Features
- linen upholstery with dark mahogany feet
- rolled sides
- Model: 36030LIN-01-KD-U
Amazon · 5 days ago
Zinus Mattresses and Beds at Amazon
Up to 65% off
free shipping
Amazon takes up to 65% off a selection of Zinus mattresses, toppers, bed frames, and beds. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. (Non-members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, so most items in the sale qualify for free shipping.) Buy Now
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard
$71 $339
$11 shipping
Macy's offers the Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard in Dark Grey (pictured) or Greyish Beige for $79 plus $10.95 for shipping. That's $260 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $71. Buy Now
Update: It's now $71. Buy Now
Features
- 5-level adjustable wood post attaching the headboard
- 2-level adjustable wood post attaching the bed frame
- It measures about 56" x 3" x 25"
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Depot Furniture Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Sign In or Register