Walmart · 1 hr ago
Linon Sasha 3-Piece Breakfast Nook
$388 $483
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Linon Sasha 3-Piece Breakfast Nook in Blue/ White for $387.60. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $49.97 freight shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now
  • Amazon charges the same price
  • includes corner unit, table and bench
  • 300-lb. weight capacity
  • capri blue 100% polyester
  Published 1 hr ago
  Popularity: 3/5
