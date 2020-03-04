Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Linon Roma Folding Rollaway Bed
$95 $145
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • includes steel frame and mattress
  • 250-lb. weight limit
  • measures 74.8" x 31.5" x 14.96"
  • Model: 358ROMA-01-AS-U
