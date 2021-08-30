Linkind Smart WiFi RGBW Light Bulb 4-Pack for $15

Linkind · 58 mins ago
$15 $33
free shipping
That's a savings of $18. Buy Now at Linkind
Features
- 9-watt (60-watt equivalent)
- 800-lumens
- 2,700K to 6,500L color temperature
- dimmable
- compatible with Alexa and Google
Details
Expires 9/1/2021
Related Offers
sansiled.com · 5 days ago
Sansi 60W LED Corn Light Bulb
$13 $65
free shipping
Apply coupon code "YARDBULB" to get this price and save $52 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 5000K color temperature
- 6000-lumen brightness
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Govee 7W Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulb 6-Pack
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $7 by applying coupon code "GOVEE6012E". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Govee US via Amazon.
Features
- smart automatic on/off
- E26/27 base
- 600 lumens
- Model: B6012716
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Feit Electric 60W LED Bug Zapper Bulb
$4.99 $17
free delivery w/ $50
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- 700-lumens
- 5,000K daylight
- E26 base
sansiled.com · 1 wk ago
8W Dusk to Dawn Light Bulb 2-Pack
$9.89 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "D2DBULB" to cut it to half price at $10 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 2,700k
- E26 base
- 650 Lumens
- Model: C21BB-TE26-8W
