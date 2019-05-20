Linens & Hutch offers the Linens & Hutch 8-Piece Bed in a Box in several sizes and colors (Gray pictured) from $126. Coupon code "DN8PCBNB65" cuts that to $44.10. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. They include pillowcases with shams, fitted and flat sheets, a comforter, and skirt. The sizes, with prices after coupon:
  • Twin for $44.10 ($82 off)
  • Twin XL for $45.85 ($85 off)
  • Full for $47.60 ($88 off)
  • Queen for $49.35 ($92 off)
  • King for $51.10 ($95 off)
  • California King for $52.85 ($98 off)