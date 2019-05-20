A DealNews exclusive! Linens & Hutch offers its Linens & Hutch Total Protection 6-Sided Mattress Encasement with prices starting from $71. Coupon code "DNMPROTCTR67" drops the starting price to $23.43. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. The sizes, with prices after coupon:
  • Twin for $23.43 ($48 off)
  • Twin XL for $25.08 ($51 off)
  • Full for $26.73 ($54 off)
  • Queen for $28.38 ($58 off)
  • King for $30.03 ($61 off)
  • California King for $31.68 ($64 off)