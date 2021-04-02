New
Lindt · 1 hr ago
$30
free shipping w/ $60
Start by picking the "Create Your Own" 100-piece container and then choose your mix from 25 flavors. Buy Now at Lindt
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $60 or more bag free shipping with code "FREESHIP60".
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Lindt Lindor Truffles 60-Count Box
$14 w/ Sub. & Save $14.34
free shipping w/ Prime
Check out via Subscribe & Save to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Milk Chocolate at this price.
Godiva · 1 mo ago
Godiva Chocolate Deals
up to 25% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 25 varieties of chocolates. Shop Now at Godiva
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Godiva Masterpieces Assorted Chocolate Box 4-Pack for $60 (low by $5).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Hershey's Kisses 1.45-oz. Milk Chocolate 12-Pack
$11 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
