New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$15 $30
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Lindsay Almond Butter 12-oz 3-Pack in Classic Creamy for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 2 or more 3-packs for only $9.99 each (just $3.33 per jar)
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 5 days ago
Core Organic 18-oz. Beverage 12-Pack
$12 $12.20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Core Organic 18-oz. Fruit Infused Beverage 12-Pack in Pomegranate Blue Acai for $12.20. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $11.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $23, although we saw it for $4 less in our January mention. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Lay's Baked Ruffles 1-oz. Potato Chips 40-Pack
$12
free shipping w/ Prime
PepsiCo via Amazon takes $4 off a first Subscribe & Save order of the Lay's Baked Ruffles 0.875-oz. Potato Chips 40-Pack in Cheddar Sour Cream, dropping the price from $16.98 to $12.13 via the clippable coupon on the product page. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's around $2 less than you'd expect pay at your local Walmart for a similar 40-pack. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag
$12 $12.99
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag for $12.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $12.34. That's a savings of about a buck and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is expected to arrive July 1.
Features
- resealable bag
- unroasted, unsalted, and steam pasteurized
Amazon · 4 days ago
Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack
$4
free shipping w/Prime
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack for $7.18. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.30 with free shipping. That's $6 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Gatorade Thirst Quencher 20-oz. Bottle 12-Pack
$6
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Gatorade Thirst Quencher 20-oz. Bottle 12-Pack in Fruit Punch for $7.47. Clip the 10% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.35 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention of a variety pack earlier today and $4 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- several other flavors are available for just pennies more
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack
$7
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack for $7.48. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $7.11. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Coffee & Snack at Amazon
20% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes an extra 20% off a selection of its own brand coffee and snacks. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
Features
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
13 Deals · 4 days ago
Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light
$9
free shipping
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotatable plug
- metal basket frame
- Model: 1808
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape
$8 $15
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deals offers the Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape for $8.49 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- UV resistant
- environmentally friendly
- VOC-free
- has a wide temperature range
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, even underwater
- instantly seals out water, air and moisture
- 4" x 5-foot
Amazon · 1 day ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 1 day ago
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Sign In or Register