Thousands of items are discounted at least by 60%, which makes for some great deals on outdoor furniture, bedding, decor, window treatments, and more. For instance, pictured is the Sydney Woven Sofa with Sunbrella Spectrum Cushions for $1,199 (60% off). Shop Now at Macy's
- Coupon code "REFRESH" takes an extra 15% off a selection of these items.
- Oversized shipping rates apply to select furniture (they vary but are over $100 for the most part). Otherwise, opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Get this price via coupon code "FEB21" with Ace Rewards membership. (It's free to join.) It's the best deal we could find by $13. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- one-button operation
- Model: 13409-4
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Add any size chicken sandwich combo (classic or spicy) to your order and you'll get one medium chicken sandwich combo free. Shop Now
- Popeyes Rewards sign up required.
- At participating locations.
Save on thousands of newly discounted clothing and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Given that there's now an extra 20% off many of the items featured here via coupon code "REFRESH", that's a notable improvement on this sale since last week. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Blazer for $79.99 after code "REFRESH" ($215 off list).
Get half-off savings on air fryers, toasters, coffee makers, rice cookers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Elite Gourmet Elite Platinum Cordless 1.7L Glass Kettle for $21.99 ($22 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Look no farther for discounts on designer handbags, from brands including Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Women's Lucy Shoulder Bag for $88.80 ($59 off).
Accessories start at $4, T-shirts at $6, and hoodies at $13. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Club Room Men's Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt for $18.93 ($36 off)
- Orders of $25 or more avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
