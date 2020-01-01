Personalize your DealNews Experience
The Queen of Prep offers some Easter themed coloring pages and instructions for a fun game, all for free this Easter weekend! Shop Now
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save big on plenty of isolation-friendly crafts and hobbies. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
HBO is making over 500 hours of select TV and movie content available for free within the HBO Go and HBO Now apps or via hbogo.com or hbonow.com. You don't even need an account. Shop Now
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
