Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Belk · 59 mins ago
Lightning Bug Janey Jungle Full / Queen Comforter Set
$25 $100
free shipping w/ beauty item

It's $75 off and a great price for a set of this size. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Pad your order with a beauty item (they start around $4) or opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more also bag free shipping.)
  • It's available in twin for about 50 cents more. (That set has one less pillow sham.)
Features
  • 86” x 86” comforter
  • two 20” x 26” shams
  • 13” x 13” decorative pillow
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bedding Belk
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register