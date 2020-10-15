dealnowadays.com · 53 mins ago
$9 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CXTN8K" for a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- 1080p
- plug and play
- widely compatible
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Cheaxics Lighting to HDMI Adapter
$12 $17
free shipping
Apply coupon code "RRHCH94N" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Red.
- Sold by Cheaxics Direct via Amazon.
Features
- mirrors your iOS device to your television
- 6.6-ft. HDMI cable
- 3.2-ft. USB power cable
- Model: C0124
Amazon · 39 mins ago
Alleasa 4K HDMI Cables
from $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Save 50% when you apply code "50K5N1YU". Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Gray 6.6-foot drops to $5.99.
- Gray 10-foot drops to $7.50.
Features
- braided nylon jacket
- supports 3D, 4K HDR, 4K UHD, ARC and 32-channel audio
- 24K gold-plated connectors
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Highwings 6.6-Foot 4K HDMI Cable
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "JCPUBSM4" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by PetwinUS via Amazon.
Features
- nylon braided cable
- 18Gbps data capacity
- universal compatibility
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Lesvieo USB C to Mini DisplayPort
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "PIVIOXX7" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Youroful Direct via Amzon.
Features
- plug and play
- mirror and extend mode
dealnowadays.com · 5 days ago
Digital IR Forehead Thermometer
$9 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FDQ5CAR" for a savings of $51. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- LED display
- 1 second reading
- fever alarm
- °F/°C measurements
dealnowadays.com · 3 days ago
LED Tactical S1000 Portable Flashlight 2-Pack
$6 $17
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MDXT3R" to save $15 off list. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Tips
- It runs on either 3 AAA batteries or a rechargeable 18650 battery (not included).
Features
- 5 light modes
dealnowadays.com · 2 days ago
1080p HDMI to USB 2.0 Video Capture Card
$8 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "7BXD1CT" for a savings of $32 off the list price. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- plug and play
- real-time preview
- wide compatibility
dealnowadays.com · 3 days ago
USB Digital Microscope with Mini Camera
$20 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2ZQE5DK" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- includes metal stand
- 0x-1000x magnification
- 8 built-in dimmable LEDs
