New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
up to 20% off
Light up the night and save on a variety of indoor and outdoor lighting solutions. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Parrot Uncle 4-Light Black Farmhouse Chandelier for $183.60 (low by $9).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Mulandi 12W LED Sconce
$25 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50OXKTIL" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Mulandi via Amazon.
Features
- IP44 ingress protection rating
- measures 8.9" x 8.8" x 4.3"
- 4,000K color temperature
- 1,500 lumens
Amazon · 6 days ago
Partphoner 12-Watt LED Modern Wall Sconce 2-Pack
$65 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FN4UIVLU" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BKLT-US via Amazon.
- The "with sensor" option drops to $67.49 via the same coupon.
Features
- 500-lumens
- IP65 waterproof
- measures 4.7" L x 2.4" W x 13.8" H
Amazon · 1 day ago
JJC 13W 6" LED Recessed Light 6-Pack w/ Junction Boxes
$19 $53
free shipping
Apply code "652RAILS" to save $34. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by JJC Lighting via Amazon.
- At this price in 5000K Daylight White.
Features
- IC (insulation contact) rated
- dimmable
- ulta-thin
moobibear.com · 2 wks ago
Spiral LED Stainless Steel Table Lamp
$38 $70
$2 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Select Tools and Accessories at Lowe's
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on almost 90 discounted items, from power tools like saws, drills, and compressors, as well as hand tools, tool cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but most orders over $45 bag free shipping. Alternatively, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid any shipping charges.
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 2-Piece 20V Max Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit
$69 in cart $89
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the delivery fees.
Features
- Craftsman V20 Weedwacker String Trimmer
- Craftsman V20 Axial Blower
- Model: CMCK279D1
Lowe's · 22 hrs ago
Coleman 4-Person 120-Jet Round Inflatable Hot Tub
$435 $1,000
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- LED lights
- 120 air jets
- rapid heating system
- integrated water filtration
- Model: 170023
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Heatmaxx Stainless Steel Patio Heater
$99 $159
free shipping
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Sign In or Register