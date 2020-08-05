Brighten up all your indoor and outdoor spaces and save up to 30%. Shop Now at Build.com
- Click the "Lighting & Fans" tab at the top of the page to see these deals.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Save on bedding, cabinets, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
Brighten up your home or introduce some air flow to combat this summer heat and save up to 54% off in the process. Shop products from Sea Gull Lighting, Feiss, Westinghouse, Honeywell, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on decor, fixtures, improvements, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Apply coupon code "EXTRA10" to save and additional 10% off already discounted fixtures, fans, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on over 4,000 products under $100, including sinks, faucets, doorknobs, decor, toilets, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
Save on thousands of lighting options from sconces to ceiling lights. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Sign In or Register