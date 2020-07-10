Save on thousands of lighting options from sconces to ceiling lights. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Apply coupon code "ARKZ62D3" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey.
- Sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- adjustable brightness
- USB charging port
- RGB color light
- Model: TT-DL015
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charges the same price (with free shipping when you spend over $45).
- includes numbers 0 to 9 (three of each)
- two 14V lamps
- Model: 31310BK
Save $2 over Wayfair's price by applying coupon code "SUMMERSALE" at checkout. Buy Now at Build.com
- In Times Square White.
- Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more.
- 7 Mohs hardness scale rating
- PEI rating of 5
- Model: P30TIMEWH1212P
Save on a wide selection of items to spruce up your home with up to 30% off chandeliers, up to 40% off appliances, up to 75% off shower faucets, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $49.
Save on decor, fixtures, improvements, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Save on a wide selection of items, including sinks, faucets, doorknobs, decor, toilets, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
