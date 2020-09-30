Save on more than 2,500 items, including ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more - with prices starting at around $4 after savings. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save on almost 19 items, including bedding, night lights, ice packs, cabinet lighting, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "50PGL3MB" to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ledimwo via Amazon.
- Available in Warm White 3000k.
- no-flicker
- dimmable
- 50,000-hour lifetime
Apply coupon code "STRIPLIGHT05" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Olafus via Amazon.
- Available in Daylight White.
- dimmable
- up to 50,000-hour life expectancy
- 600 LEDs
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
