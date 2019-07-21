New
Light 'n' Easy · 45 mins ago
Light 'N' Easy Steam Floor Mop
$36 $52
free shipping

Light 'N' Easy via Amazon offers the Light 'N' Easy Steam Floor Mop for $59.99. Apply coupon code "AHSZRRZ6" and clip the 20% off product page coupon to cut it to $35.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now

Features
  • suitable for tiles, hardwood, wood, and carpet
  • swivel mop head
  • washable microfiber pad
  • Model: S3101
  • Code "AHSZRRZ6"
  • Expires 7/21/2019
    Published 45 min ago
