Light 'N' Easy via Amazon offers the Light 'N' Easy Steam Floor Mop for $59.99. Apply coupon code "AHSZRRZ6" and clip the 20% off product page coupon to cut it to $35.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
- suitable for tiles, hardwood, wood, and carpet
- swivel mop head
- washable microfiber pad
- Model: S3101
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Toter 64-Gallon Trash Can with Wheels and Lid in Black for $68.86. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- measures 31.75" x 24.25" x 41.75"
- designed for indoor or outdoor use
- Model: 25564-W2BLK
Ideals Amz via Amazon offers the Hommate 12-Piece Drain Cleaner Stick 4-Pack for $10.47. Coupon code "PHYVHEEC" drops the price to $6.91. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- purports to break down grease, fats, oils, soap scum, and food to keep drains clean
- non-toxic
- can be used in plastic or metal pipes
- ergonomically shaped handle
- extra-tough fibers
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Solimo Super Flex 13-Gallon Tall Kitchen Trash Bag 68-Pack for $13.49. Checkout via Subscribe & Save and proceed to checkout for a final price of $10.26. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $10.12 in-cart. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack in Black for $4.79 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we've seen for these. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- compatible with a variety of dishwasher safe replacement heads
- submersible
- non-slip handle
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: BHPC130
JCPenney offers the EuroFlex Monster Mop Hot & Cold Floor Cleaner for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $25.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- automatic pad moisture control
- 360° swivel handle
- cleans up to 1000 sq. ft. with 2-oz. of water
- 2 washable microfiber pads, 10 disposable pads, parking pad, filling cup and 20' detachable cord
- Model: H-MC1
Amazon offers the Cascade Complete ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent 78-Count Container for $13.86. Clip the $3.47 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.70 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
