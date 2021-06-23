Light Bulb Clearance at Ace Hardware: from 49 cents

Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Clip the on page coupon to get a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and. the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pewter.
- Sold by Ultimate Electronics via Amazon.
- suitable for 5" to 6" recessed can lighting
- app controlled w/ iOS or Android devices
- install into standard E26 light sockets or fixtures
- Model: C01-BR30MSP
Apply coupon "moobibear45" to cut $10 off this strip light. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- single row, double row, or multi-row connection
- 30 LEDs per strip
Get this price via coupon code "BIGBULB" and save $45 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 6,000-lumen output
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 4 days.
- White light
- 10,000 hours lifespan
- 3000 kelvins
- Non-dimmable
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in Tan.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 40 solar-powered LED lights
- UV-protected, vented canopy
- base not included
- Model: UMSCS10E04OBD
Sign In or Register