Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Lift-Top Coffee Table
$88 $125
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by City Green via eBay.
Features
  • available in Black
  • hidden storage compartment & shelf
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tables eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register