Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $25 shipping fee

Walmart offers the Lifetime Tamarack 120 10-Foot Sit-On-Top Angler Kayak in Tan for. That's $25 under our mention from last July and the lowest price we could find by $275 today. This 52-lb. kayak features a padded seat backrest, fishing rod holders, and two storage hatches.is now included.