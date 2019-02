275-lb. weight capacity

seat back

front and rear shock cords

paddlekeeper

6" storage hatch

front and rear T-handles

Walmart offers the Lifetime Tahoma 100 10-Foot Sit-On-Top Kayak with Paddle forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $33 today, although we saw it for $22 less last November (that required in-store pickup.)Features include: