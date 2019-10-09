New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Lifetime Home and Garage Storage Locker
$150... or less $190
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Don't mind a trip to haul it home? It's $147.59 after the in-store pickup discount.
Features
  • high density polyethylene
  • 225-pound weight capacity
  • measures 64.7" H x 45.2" W x 18" D
  • Model: 60226
  • Published 52 min ago
