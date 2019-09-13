New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Lifetime Daylite 80 Sit-on-Top Kayak w/ Paddle
$148 $315
pickup at Walmart

That's $11 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $217. Buy Now

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.99 shipping fee.
  • available in Blue or Green
  • backrest
  • 8 feet long
  • 250-lb. capacity
