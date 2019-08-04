- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Lifetime 72" Plastic Portable Folding Banquet Table in White for $39.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Jet.com offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $211.65 with free shipping. That's $33 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $33. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Wade Logan Madilynn Coffee Table with Storage in White for $186.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $185.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Furniture of America Karlton 3-Piece Industrial Accent Table Set in Antique Oak for $258.92 with free scheduled delivery. That's $9 under our May mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Lifetime 4-Foot Raised Garden Bed 3-Pack for $144.98. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $140.12. With free shipping, that's $61 less than what you'd pay for three of these sold individually elsewhere. Buy Now
