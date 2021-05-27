Lifetime 48" Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop for $170
Walmart · 4 mins ago
Lifetime 48" Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop
$170 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 48" shatter-proof Fusion backboard
  • strong arm height adjustment mechanism
  • adjusts from 8-10 feet high
  • Slam-It rim
  • 31-gallon portable base
  • Published 4 min ago
