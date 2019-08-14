- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Lifetime 44" Pro Court Height-Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $6 under our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swagman Deluxe Bar Adapter for $26.71 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swiss+Tech BodyGard Emergency Tool for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swagtron City Commuter Electric Scooter for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $29 less in December. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gerber Shard Keychain Tool in Silver for $5.41 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $5.31. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Amazon offers the Lifetime 4-Foot Raised Garden Bed 3-Pack for $144.98. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $140.12. With free shipping, that's $61 less than what you'd pay for three of these sold individually elsewhere. Buy Now
