Walmart offers the Lifestyle Solutions Taryn Rolled-Arm Sofa in Grey or Brown for $235 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $57, and the second lowest price we've ever seen, although we saw it for $16 less in our February mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $6, although most retailers charge $289 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Case Andrea Milano Bonded Leather Double Recliner Sofa for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off list and a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Flash Furniture Harmony Series Leather Recliner Loveseat in Brown for $309 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
