Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lifestyle Solutions Taryn Rolled Arm Fabric Loveseat
$199
free shipping

Need a new surface on which to Netflix and chill? This loveseat is a great place to curl up and chill, plus it is $10 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It is available in several colors (Gray pictured).
Features
  • measures 57.9” x 31.5” x 32.7”
  • premium microfiber fabric
  • hardwood frame
  • plastic legs
  • Model: CCHRFKS2M26
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart Lifestyle Solutions
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register