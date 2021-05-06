Lifesmart SoniCool Go! 2 Misting Fan for $110
New
Northern Tool · 2 hrs ago
Lifesmart SoniCool Go! 2 Misting Fan
$110 $200
$17 shipping

Apply coupon code "275443" to drop it to $109.99. That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • 6 speed settings
  • 2 misting levels
  • 3 adjustable directional ports
  • 90º oscillating base
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "275443"
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Fans Northern Tool LifeSMART
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register