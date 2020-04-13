Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lifesmart Deen Brothers Series Pellet Grill and Smoker
$449 $899
That's the lowest price we could find by $30, although most stores charge at least $529. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1,000 square inches of cooking space
  • two digital meat probes
  • up to 30 hours of cooking time with a full hopper
  • Model: SCS-P1160
