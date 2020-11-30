sponsored
New
bzfuture.com · 1 hr ago
$236 $268
$6 shipping
BZFuture offers the Lifesmart LS160 Creative Geometry Assembly 28-Piece Christmas Tree Light Set for $267.86. Coupon code "BZDN12" cuts that to $235.72. Shipping adds $5.93. Buy Now at bzfuture.com
Tips
- The same code can also be used for the Lifesmart LS160 Creative Geometry Assembly 23-Piece Spiderman Style Light Set for $202.34 and the Lifesmart LS160 Creative Geometry Assembly 18-Piece Light Set for $177.30.
Features
- control via app
- 16 million colors
- create your own pattern
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Ring Smart Lighting at Amazon
25% to 60% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on motion-sensor lighting and accessories that are Alexa compatible. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Most devices require a Ring Bridge to use, which are also on sale.
- Pictured is the Ring Solar Steplight 2-Pack w/ Ring Bridge for $59.99 ($50 savings).
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Retinabc 60W LED Garage Light
$14 $28
free shipping
Take 50% off with coupon code "50HNSN3E". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Silver.
- Sold by RETINABC via Amazon.
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum panels
- 6,000k daylight
- 6,000-lumen
- E26 socket
- Model: B07ZWPDJJD-M
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Bright Basics Wireless Light Bar 2-Pack
$12 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on these already heavily discounted light bars. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- remote control
- 2 lighting levels
- 200 max lumens
- requires 6 AAA batteries (included)
Tanga · 1 wk ago
Bright Basics Wireless LED Desk Light
$10 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a buck off, which puts it $30 under list and $4 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- uses 3AA batteries (included)
- 3 brightness modes
- up to 200 lumens
- foldable design
Sign In or Register