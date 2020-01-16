Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
Lifesmart 24" 2 Element Quartz Infrared Electric Portable Tower Heater & Fan
2 for $70
free shipping

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for two units elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by VMInnovations via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "VM7" to get this deal.
Features
  • 2 quartz infrared heating elements
  • 2 heat settings
  • LED display
  • Covers 150 square feet
Details
Comments
  • Code "VM7"
  • Expires 1/16/2020
