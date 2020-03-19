Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lifeline Jungle Gym XT Suspension Trainer System
$50 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • lightweight resistance training alternative to weights
  • low impact
  • purports to improve balance and strengthen stabilizer muscles
  • includes 2 non-scuff door anchors, full color workout wall chart, and downloadable instruction video
  • Model: LLJGXT
