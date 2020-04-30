Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Fanatical
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
This is the first time this enormous strategy game has been free; you'd pay $27 anywhere else. Shop Now at Steam
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now
You all know the deal about Fortnite by now but the thing you might not know is that it is, in fact, actually a good game. It's set the gold standard for a constantly evolving live game world and so sticking with it over time is particularly enjoyable since you'll get to appreciate new weapon and gear additions as well as the landscape literally changing. Plus, it's got a banana in a suit. Shop Now
That's $139 less than you'd pay for these books on Amazon. Buy Now at Fanatical
Sure, you can get one key for $1, but you can get 10 keys for $7, and that's nine more chances that the games you'll get are good ones. Genres include action-adventure, strategy, RPG, racing, and more. You'll also get a coupon for 5% off your next order. Shop Now at Fanatical
That's the lowest price we could find by a whopping $86 for this bundle that includes titles such as This War of Mine, Telltale's The Walking Dead: Season Two, Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic, and more. Buy Now at Fanatical
That's $103 less than you'd pay for these eBooks at Amazon. Buy Now at Fanatical
