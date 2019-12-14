Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
LifeSMART Deen Brothers Series 15" Kamado Ceramic Grill
$199 $636
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for the grill alone by $25, although you'd pay $700 at Home Depot for this same bundle. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Note that this item may not arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • available in Blue
  • 117 sq. in. cooking surface
  • top mounted cooking thermometer
  • stainless grate
  • smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
  • includes cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
  • Model: SCS-K15B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart LifeSMART
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register