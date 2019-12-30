Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
LifeSMART Deen Brothers Series 15" Kamado Ceramic Grill Bundle
$199 $636
free shipping

That's $14 less than the lowest price we could find for the grill alone. You'd pay $700 at Home Depot for this same bundle. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • This bundle includes a cooking stone, electric starter, and cover.
  • available in Blue
  • 117 sq. in. cooking surface
  • stainless grate
  • smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
  • top mounted cooking thermometer
  • Model: SCS-K15B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart LifeSMART
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register