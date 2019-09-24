Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's at least $29 less than you'd pay from another Yescom storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's less than half the price of our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit 4-Pack for $23.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
The lowest price we could find by $13 outside of other Virtual Exchanges storefronts. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
