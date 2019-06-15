sponsored
New
Life Line Screening · 49 mins ago
50% off
Life Line Screening takes 50% off its Heart Disease and Stroke Risk Screening Package, dropping the price to $149. Click "Shop Now" for more information and to schedule an appointment. Shop Now
Features
- Carotid Artery Screening (Plaque)
- Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening
- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Osteoporosis Risk
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
Amazon · 1 wk ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free s&h w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Dixie Ems Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That is tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ezy Dose Weekly Pill Organizer
$4 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Ezy Dose Easy Fill Weekly Pill Organizer and Planner for $3.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same via pickup
Features
- AM/PM compartments
- removable bottom tray
- Model: 67705
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Akfly Compression Knee Brace
$8 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Akfly via Amazon offers its Akfly Compression Knee Sleeve in Green or Black for $12.99. Coupon code "40LC1HAZ" cuts that to $7.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last November. Buy Now
Tips
- The Green option in M drops to $4.19 and the L option drops to $6.59 with the same code.
Features
- available in sizes from S to XL
