As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Life+Gear 12-in-1 Multi-Tool with LED Flashlight for $12.98. Coupon code "LIFE50" cuts that to. With, that's $6 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $15.) The flashlight is USB rechargeable and the tool include a 2.5" knife, wire cutter, saw, and more. Deal ends February 16.