Save on a variety of lab tests for blood, brain & DNA, allergies, nutrition, and more. Shop Now at Life Extension Foundation Inc
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
Depending on your location and insurance this could make for a savings of up to $50. Shop Now
- This test is not diagnostic
- some exclusions apply
That's the best we could find by $34. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- adjustable arm closure design
- breathable air mesh
- Model: SB05
Save on a variety of vitamins and supplements, as well as skin care products. Shop Now at Life Extension Foundation Inc
- Shipping adds $5.50; otherwise, orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
That's the lowest price we could find by $11 (before shipping fees.) Buy Now at Life Extension Foundation Inc
- Shipping adds $5.50, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register