Lids takes up to 70% off sitewide. Shipping starts at $4.99. (In-store pickup is also available.) Deal ends August 28. Shop Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Ronnie Casual Slip-On Shoes in Tan or Black for $39.99. Coupon code "FLASH" drops that to $12. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $48 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Patagonia continues to take up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
