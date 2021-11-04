New
Ends Today
Meh · 55 mins ago
$14 $19
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- Includes a range of attachments and brushes
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut 13-Piece Kit
$47 $60
free shipping
It's a savings of $12 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- runs up to 40 minutes per full charge
- includes 9 length combs, cleaning brush, storage pouch, oil, and charging adapter
- Model: HC4250
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Heeta Scalp Massager 2-Pack
$7.98 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $2 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black & Purple or Green & Pink at this price.
- Sold by HeetaDirect via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I have super thick hair so sometimes, no matter how much I scrub, I feel like my hair is never clean. When I use these, my hair feels so clean and who doesn't love a head massage in the process?"
Features
- non-skid grip
- massages scalp to ease itchiness and promote blood circulation
Amazon · 3 days ago
Revlon The Essential Compact Hair Dryer
$9.34 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black or Pink
Features
- 2 heat/speed settings
- Model: RVDR5034
Amazon · 3 days ago
Revlon Hot Air Brush Kit
$16 $32
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3 heat/speed settings
- 1" brush, 1.5" brush, and smoothing concentrator attachments
- Model: RV440
Sign In or Register