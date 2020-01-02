Open Offer in New Tab
Libbey 5-Piece Craft Brews Beer Flight
$21 $25
pickup at Macy's

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply code "JOY" to get this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 4 6-oz. beer glasses
  • 1 17" x 3-3/5" wood carrier
Details
Comments
  • Code "JOY"
  • Expires 1/2/2020
