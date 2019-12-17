Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Libbey 5-Piece Craft Brews Beer Flight
$21 $42
free shipping w/$25

It's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "SHOP25" to drop the price to $21.24
  • Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • four 6-oz. beer glasses
  • 1 17" x 3-3/5" wood carrier
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOP25"
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Libbey Inc.
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register