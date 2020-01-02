Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 34 mins ago
Libbey 5-Piece Craft Brews Beer Flight
$15 $25
pickup at Macy's

That's $6 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find by $14.) Buy Now at Macy's

  • Apply coupon code "JOY25" to get this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • four 6-oz. beer glasses
  • wood carrier
  • Code "JOY25"
  • Expires 1/2/2020
