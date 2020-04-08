Open Offer in New Tab
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Lexmark C2325dw Color Laser Printer
$119 $269
free shipping

That's $90 less than the best we could find on Amazon. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 25 ppm print speed
  • 2-sided printing
  • 2400x600 dpi resolution
