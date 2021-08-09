Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa
$499 $999
$50 shipping

It's half price at a $500 savings. Buy Now at Macy's

  • It's available in Dove or Metal.
  • Choose from $50 drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, and $110 white glove delivery (options may vary by ZIP code).
Features
  • removable, reversible back cushions
  • measures 78" W x 39" D x 33" H
  • two 18" x 18" toss pillows
  • wood frame and legs
  • polyester upholstery
  • removable legs
  • Expires 8/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
