Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499

It's a savings of $500 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Metal (pictured) or Dove.
- Select "Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off " for $50.
- "Room of Choice" or "White Glove" delivery are available, but they will cost you $25 to $60 more.
- removable, reversible back cushions
- removable legs
- two 18" x 18" toss pillows
- overall measurements 78" x 39" x 33"
Use coupon code "FUTON40" for a savings of $120. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Available at this price in Brown only.
- 2 adjustable postions
- 2 cupholders
- 500-lb. weight limit
- Model: SKY2878
Thanks to coupon code "BTCSAVE2021", that beats Amazon's and Walmart's offers by at least $96. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
- Available at this price in Gray.
- measures 30" x 34" x 80"
- converts into a full-size bed
- full-length storage compartment underneath the seat
- includes 2 throw pillows
- Model: 72016-06GY
Apply coupon code "HOME" to save $1,120 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Classico Pewter Dark Grey or Classico Dark Brown.
- $50 entrance drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, and $110 white glove delivery. May vary by ZIP.
- dual power head and footrests
- attached cushions
- measures 86" x 38" x 39"
It's $71 under Walmart's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Beige.
- measures 77.56" x 30.31" x 32.28"
- non-detachable seat cushions
- weight capacity of 750-lbs.
- Model: SSTD-BG
Somehow almost half the discounted items are jewelry, but there's also a huge amount of apparel, furniture, shoes, and more in this steep sale. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save $55 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Dark Brown pictured).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from
$8.96 $13.93, and bedding starts from $6.99 $7.48, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
